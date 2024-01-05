Head-To-Head Analysis: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -13.65% -25.17% -17.98% TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kidoz and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $111.60, indicating a potential upside of 41.50%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Kidoz.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and TKO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $15.10 million 1.30 -$1.35 million ($0.02) -7.45 TKO Group $1.29 billion 10.56 $195.59 million $1.29 61.14

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TKO Group beats Kidoz on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

