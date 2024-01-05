Head to Head Comparison: OneMedNet (ONMD) vs. Its Competitors

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OneMedNet to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,042.86% -101.63% -21.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -3.97 OneMedNet Competitors $1.58 billion $78.66 million 12.37

This table compares OneMedNet and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OneMedNet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OneMedNet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 772 1257 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 7.75%. Given OneMedNet’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s peers have a beta of 5.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneMedNet peers beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

