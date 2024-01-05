Head to Head Comparison: Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) versus Enviva (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enviva and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviva -29.65% -104.81% -10.10% Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enviva and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviva 2 3 1 0 1.83 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enviva currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,490.97%. Given Enviva’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enviva is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).

87.2% of Enviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Enviva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviva and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviva $1.09 billion 0.05 -$168.31 million ($4.89) -0.16 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A $9.96 1.51

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviva. Enviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) beats Enviva on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc. in December 2021. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail. It also provides pulp products under the Pure, Star, and Cirrus names; bleached softwood kraft pulp and chemi-thermomechanical pulp; and Kraftliner products for consumer durables, electronics, hazardous goods, industrial products, fruit and vegetables, and frozen foods, etc. In addition, the company engages in the generation of energy from wind power projects, bioenergy, and liquid biofuels; and pellets manufacturing and sales. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

