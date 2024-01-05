HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $800.91 million, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.