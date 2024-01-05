Heath Lukatch Sells 13,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) Director Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $828,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vaxcyte stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $65.97.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
