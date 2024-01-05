Heath Lukatch Sells 13,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) Director Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $828,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $65.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,718 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,180,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $42,066,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

