Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

