Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 116.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,450.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 330.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $320.13 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

