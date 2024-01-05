HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $630.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $610.00 to $630.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $585.57.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $530.25 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $267.99 and a twelve month high of $593.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $497.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,246 shares of company stock worth $21,068,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

