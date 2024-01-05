IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $20.76 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.34 and a 200 day moving average of $447.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $380.53 and a 12-month high of $479.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.