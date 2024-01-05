ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO Sells $337,500.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Wasson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00.

ICF International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $145.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $501.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Sidoti cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in ICF International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

