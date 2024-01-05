Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $37.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Ichor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $938.69 million, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 400,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.