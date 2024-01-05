Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells $235,050.00 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,244.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Icosavax, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICVX. William Blair lowered shares of Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 82.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 96.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 931,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Further Reading

