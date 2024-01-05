Icosavax’s (ICVX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Icosavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Icosavax will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $183,726.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,826 shares of company stock worth $2,183,337 over the last 90 days. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the second quarter valued at $36,778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Icosavax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Icosavax by 23.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Icosavax during the second quarter valued at $310,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Featured Stories

