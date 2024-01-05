IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

