Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Illumina were worth $52,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Illumina Trading Up 0.8 %

ILMN stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

