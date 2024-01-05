IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get IMAX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.29 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.