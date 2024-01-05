Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.09. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

