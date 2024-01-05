Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 15,489 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

