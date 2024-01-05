Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 52,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $786.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $734.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.