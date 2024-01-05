Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $490.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.04 and a 200 day moving average of $476.71.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

