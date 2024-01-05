Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,325 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.95. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

