Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,465.84.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,419.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,085.49 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,221.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3,056.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

