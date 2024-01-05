Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.53 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.87.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
