Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $260.28 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

