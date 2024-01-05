Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.70 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

