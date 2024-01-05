Independent Advisor Alliance Has $15.95 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 201,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $545.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $536.60 and its 200 day moving average is $510.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $504.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

