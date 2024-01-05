Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 33,413 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Rithm Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

