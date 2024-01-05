Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

MetLife stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

