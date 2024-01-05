Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,503 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

SYY opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

