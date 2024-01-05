Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 203 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

