Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,967 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.