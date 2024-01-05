Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

FDL opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

