Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

