Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires 3,349 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.53 ($12,665.90).

Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.54 and a beta of 0.57. Allianz Technology Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 202.24 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.04 ($3.92).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

