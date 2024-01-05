Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires 3,349 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.53 ($12,665.90).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.54 and a beta of 0.57. Allianz Technology Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 202.24 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.04 ($3.92).
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz Technology Trust
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.