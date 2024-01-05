Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $369,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,057,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.