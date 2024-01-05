Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Archer Aviation Price Performance
NYSE ACHR opened at $5.65 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
