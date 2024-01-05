Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Sells 2,004 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

