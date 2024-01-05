Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Sells 2,004 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

