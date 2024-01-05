Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $230.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.