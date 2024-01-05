Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 1,040 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $230.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $240.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average of $192.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.