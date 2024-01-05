Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Sells 2,643 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $524.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182,182 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,072,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

