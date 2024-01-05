Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $12,373.68 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $12,373.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,682,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

