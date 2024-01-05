Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $12,373.68 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $12,373.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,682,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.