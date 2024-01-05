Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $165.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

