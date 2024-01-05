Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells 8,407 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE EDR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EDR

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.