Insider Selling: EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $19,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 82,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,040.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.70 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $476.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.27 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

