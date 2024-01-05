Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.46 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDYN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.