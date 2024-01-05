Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00.

On Monday, November 6th, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $100.81 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

