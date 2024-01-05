Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CAO Sells 16,670 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $319,563.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,985.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

KNSA stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 182,746 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

