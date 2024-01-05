Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Novanta Stock Down 0.4 %

NOVT opened at $155.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,718,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 34.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,158,000 after buying an additional 104,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

