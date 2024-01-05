Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 34,607 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $225,291.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $263,705.34.

On Monday, November 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48.

QuantumScape Trading Up 43.1 %

NYSE QS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QS. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on QS

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.