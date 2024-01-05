Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells 13,110 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $163.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

